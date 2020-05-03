Wedbush Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Automatic Data Processing in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.67. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ADP. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.15.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $140.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.57. The firm has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $5,301,510,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $676,751,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9,689.2% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 901,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,571,000 after acquiring an additional 892,764 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,290,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,975,000 after acquiring an additional 842,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,439,000 after acquiring an additional 600,396 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,475. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

