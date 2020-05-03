Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,315,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,650 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,040,997,000 after acquiring an additional 157,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $3,055,993,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.09.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $43.14 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $80.26. The company has a market capitalization of $196.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

