Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Sells 2,293 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 1.7% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.8% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 24,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $9,183,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.3% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 105,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. DZ Bank lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average of $36.20. The company has a market cap of $218.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Insiders have purchased 142,754 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,180 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

