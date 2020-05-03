Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Down 8.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) shares dropped 8.4% on Friday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $34.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Weight Watchers International traded as low as $22.89 and last traded at $23.36, approximately 1,401,372 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,228,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.51.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WW. Bank of America cut Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Weight Watchers International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Weight Watchers International from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 48,294.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 193,178 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Weight Watchers International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,000,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Weight Watchers International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average is $32.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.67.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $400.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weight Watchers International, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

