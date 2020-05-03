Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WELL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Welltower from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

WELL opened at $47.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.64. Welltower has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 95,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

