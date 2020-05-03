WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for WESFARMERS LTD/ADR in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Simotas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WESFARMERS LTD/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WFAFY opened at $11.59 on Friday. WESFARMERS LTD/ADR has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.2505 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.

WESFARMERS LTD/ADR Company Profile

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail, coal mining and production, gas processing and distribution, industrial and safety product distribution, chemicals and fertilizers manufacturing, and investment businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates 809 Coles supermarkets; 899 liquor stores under the Liquorland, Vintage Cellars, and First Choice Liquor brands; 88 hotels; 711 convenience outlets; and an online supermarket.

