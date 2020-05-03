Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

WSTL opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98. Westell Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Westell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 45.78%. The business had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Westell Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.07% of Westell Technologies worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

About Westell Technologies

Westell Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc, designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS).

