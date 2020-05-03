Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,706 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Western Digital worth $15,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,006,375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $317,389,000 after buying an additional 360,207 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,600,128 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $291,970,000 after acquiring an additional 322,659 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,083,086 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $259,153,000 after acquiring an additional 73,511 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,337,663 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $211,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,122 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $40.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.69. Western Digital Corp has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.79.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 52.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDC. Robert W. Baird raised Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.44.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $302,703.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,874,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.