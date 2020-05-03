Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 4.50-4.80 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $4.50-$4.80 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WAB stock opened at $54.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $81.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WAB shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.08.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

