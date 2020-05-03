Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) and Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Head-To-Head Review

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) and Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:HUIZ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Willis Towers Watson and Phoenix Tree’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willis Towers Watson $9.04 billion 2.61 $1.04 billion $10.96 16.73 Phoenix Tree $142.68 million 2.64 N/A N/A N/A

Willis Towers Watson has higher revenue and earnings than Phoenix Tree.

Profitability

This table compares Willis Towers Watson and Phoenix Tree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willis Towers Watson 11.55% 14.46% 4.16% Phoenix Tree N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Willis Towers Watson shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Willis Towers Watson shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Willis Towers Watson and Phoenix Tree, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willis Towers Watson 0 8 5 0 2.38 Phoenix Tree 0 0 0 0 N/A

Willis Towers Watson presently has a consensus target price of $218.08, suggesting a potential upside of 18.95%. Given Willis Towers Watson’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Willis Towers Watson is more favorable than Phoenix Tree.

Summary

Willis Towers Watson beats Phoenix Tree on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services. It also provides advice, data, software, and products to address clients' total rewards and talent issues. Its Corporate Risk and Broking segment offers risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services in the areas of property and casualty, financial lines, transport, and facultative. The company's Investment, Risk and Reinsurance segment offers capital markets-based products to insurance and reinsurance companies; software and technology, risk and capital management, products and pricing, financial and regulatory reporting, financial and capital modeling, merger and acquisition, outsourcing, and business management services; investment advice and solutions to pension funds and institutional investors; wholesale insurance broking services to retail and wholesale brokers; and underwriting and capital management, capital market, and advisory and brokerage services. Its Benefits Delivery and Administration segment provides primary medical and ancillary benefit exchange, and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees in the group and individual markets. This segment delivers healthcare and reimbursement accounts, including health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts, and other consumer-directed accounts. The company was formerly known as Willis Group Holdings Public Limited Company and changed its name to Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company in January 2016. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company was founded in 1828 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Phoenix Tree Company Profile

Huize Holding Limited offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products. The company offers its products through Internet and mobile Internet channels. It also provides technology development and Internet information consulting services; and management, investment, and financial consulting services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

