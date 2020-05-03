Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $20.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.73. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.81 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $105,722.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,582.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $1,257,881.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,166,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,835,000 after buying an additional 462,311 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,707,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,354,000 after buying an additional 251,350 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,672,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,428,000 after buying an additional 162,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,205,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,681,000 after buying an additional 483,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

