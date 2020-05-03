Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

WF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “strong sell” rating on shares of Woori Financial Group in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

NYSE:WF opened at $20.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81. Woori Financial Group has a 12 month low of $15.54 and a 12 month high of $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 78.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 1,961.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans.

