WP Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,016 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.6% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.13.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $105.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.30. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

