WSFS Financial Co. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for WSFS Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WSFS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.69.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $27.41 on Friday. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $46.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.67.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.34 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.74%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,279,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,717,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,542,000 after purchasing an additional 546,688 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $12,699,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $6,600,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $6,040,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

