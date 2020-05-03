Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $82.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.01. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $189,098.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,812.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,306 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $13,743,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Xilinx by 6.5% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,068 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Xilinx by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Xilinx by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 23,770 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 172,939 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $16,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

