Yangarra Resources Ltd Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yangarra Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. Cormark analyst A. Arif expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Yangarra Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

YGR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$0.65 target price on shares of Yangarra Resources and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Yangarra Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Laurentian decreased their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital decreased their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.10 to C$1.85 in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

TSE:YGR opened at C$0.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.98. Yangarra Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.26 and a twelve month high of C$2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 million and a P/E ratio of 0.95.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$35.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.30 million.

In other news, Director Gordon Bowerman acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,710,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,558,310.88. Insiders have bought 233,500 shares of company stock worth $82,069 in the last quarter.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

