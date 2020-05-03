Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $682,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. grace capital bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average of $36.20. The stock has a market cap of $218.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 142,754 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,180. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Cowen lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.