YPF (NYSE:YPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

YPF (NYSE:YPF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

YPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.20 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of YPF from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.23.

YPF opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.24. YPF has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.73.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. YPF had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. As a group, analysts expect that YPF will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in YPF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,744,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $101,256,000 after purchasing an additional 154,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of YPF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,172,552 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $59,898,000 after buying an additional 35,856 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of YPF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,378,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,533,000 after buying an additional 296,276 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YPF by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,517,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,574,000 after buying an additional 689,300 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YPF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,341,561 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,536,000 after buying an additional 218,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

About YPF

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

