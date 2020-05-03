ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

ZIOP stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.42. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 28,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

