11,388 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Acquired by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,388 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102,525 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 767.4% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EA. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.32.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $2,004,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $176,976.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,363 shares of company stock worth $5,935,121. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EA stock opened at $114.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.35. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $118.69.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.