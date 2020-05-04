16,942 Shares in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Acquired by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $849,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $458,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 17.2% during the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 33.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $238.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.63.

EL stock opened at $171.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

