173 Shares in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Purchased by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cleveland Research raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Dollar General from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.77.

NYSE:DG opened at $173.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $116.15 and a 12-month high of $183.95.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

