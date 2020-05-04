25,464 Shares in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Bought by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,000. Unigestion Holding SA owned 0.07% of Landstar System as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,755,000 after acquiring an additional 19,277 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 911,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,750,000 after acquiring an additional 59,824 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 739,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 625,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,271,000 after acquiring an additional 19,085 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LSTR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.49.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $101.31 on Monday. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $119.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

