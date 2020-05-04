261,100 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Purchased by Guinness Asset Management Ltd

Guinness Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 261,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,358,000. PepsiCo comprises about 4.5% of Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $45,079,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.2% during the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 137,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 115,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.69. The stock had a trading volume of 376,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,060,109. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $180.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

