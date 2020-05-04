29,903 Shares in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Bought by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 29,903 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,726,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Watsco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Watsco by 18.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.50.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $159.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Watsco Inc has a twelve month low of $132.97 and a twelve month high of $186.87.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 109.23%.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total value of $637,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

