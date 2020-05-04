375,567 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Acquired by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 375,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,079,000. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.7% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AXA grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,074,000 after purchasing an additional 68,968 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $1,290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. First American Bank grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $130.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.19.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.21.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

