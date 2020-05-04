3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Intl Fcstone Inc.

Intl Fcstone Inc. lowered its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE:MMM opened at $148.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.93.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.