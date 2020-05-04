4,036 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Bought by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Copart by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPRT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.43.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $33,056,859.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $4,229,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPRT traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.04. 99,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,398,214. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.48. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.09 million. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

