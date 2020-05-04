46,600 Shares in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Bought by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Momo by 5.5% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momo during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Momo by 791.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Momo in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in Momo by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 14,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MOMO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Momo from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $21.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.29. Momo Inc has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.85.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information services provider reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $4.88. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Momo had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Momo Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

