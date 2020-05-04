52,853 Shares in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Bought by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 52,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 34,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 127,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,906,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $8,474,000. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on DLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $3,598,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $140,819.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,856 shares of company stock valued at $11,191,542 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $57.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.60 and a 200-day moving average of $64.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $73.20.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

