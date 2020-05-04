AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AIR shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. FMR LLC grew its position in AAR by 13,915.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AAR by 122.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at $530,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AAR by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 427,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 21,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AAR by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

AIR stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.81. 1,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,954. AAR has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.29 million. AAR had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AAR will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. AAR’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

