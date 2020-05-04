Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5,394.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 121,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,904,000 after acquiring an additional 119,695 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 19,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 15,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Accenture by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 42,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after buying an additional 23,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

NYSE:ACN opened at $177.32 on Monday. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $216.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.60.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $208,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total value of $149,778.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,019.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,671 shares of company stock valued at $6,870,536. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

