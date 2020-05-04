Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$76.92 million during the quarter.

TSE:AAV opened at C$2.15 on Monday. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of C$0.98 and a 52 week high of C$2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.16. The firm has a market cap of $401.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29.

AAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.00 target price on Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.73.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

