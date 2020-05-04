Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of AAVVF stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. Advantage Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61. The company has a market cap of $302.70 million, a P/E ratio of 155.16 and a beta of 1.84.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAVVF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (up from $1.50) on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.30.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

