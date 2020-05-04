Advisory Alpha LLC Has $840,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. State Street Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after buying an additional 5,019,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after buying an additional 4,674,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,315,899,000 after buying an additional 1,790,650 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,040,997,000 after buying an additional 157,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $3,055,993,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $43.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $182.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $80.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

