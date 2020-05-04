Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,071 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

AKAM traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.65. 159,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.34. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.19 and a 1-year high of $108.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $512,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,523.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $832,943.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,311 shares of company stock worth $2,938,395 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.65.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

