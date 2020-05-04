Alaska Communications Systems Group (ALSK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Alaska Communications Systems Group has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter.

Shares of ALSK opened at $1.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.99. Alaska Communications Systems Group has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $2.28.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

