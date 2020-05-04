Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Has $621,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.0% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,074,000 after purchasing an additional 68,968 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. First American Bank increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $13,160,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP opened at $130.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $180.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.19. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.21.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

