Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Has $956,000 Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.6% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HD opened at $218.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $234.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.77.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura Securities upped their price target on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

