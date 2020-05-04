Allstate (ALL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Allstate to post earnings of $2.92 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Allstate to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $99.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.83. Allstate has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.73.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.