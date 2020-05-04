Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.88) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $128.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.87. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $65.81 and a one year high of $147.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.90.

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 30,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 23,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,963,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,586 shares of company stock valued at $17,973,540. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

