Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.2% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,325,502,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,700,167,000 after acquiring an additional 218,275 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,362,886,000 after acquiring an additional 211,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,152,433,000 after acquiring an additional 179,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,576.95.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,307.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The company has a market cap of $907.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,189.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,320.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32 shares in the company, valued at $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,820,403 shares of company stock worth $119,179,685. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

