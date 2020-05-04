Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 906 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,325,502,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,700,167,000 after acquiring an additional 218,275 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,362,886,000 after acquiring an additional 211,618 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,152,433,000 after buying an additional 179,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $15,411,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,820,403 shares of company stock worth $119,179,685. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,307.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $907.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,189.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,320.25. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,576.95.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.