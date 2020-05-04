Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Red Cedar Capital LLC

Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.1% of Red Cedar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,325,502,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,167,000 after purchasing an additional 218,275 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,362,886,000 after buying an additional 211,618 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,152,433,000 after acquiring an additional 179,524 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,305.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,189.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,320.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,378.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,352.66, for a total transaction of $41,932.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,626.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,820,403 shares of company stock valued at $119,179,685. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,576.95.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

