Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 66,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 1,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Independent Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.23.

GOOGL opened at $1,317.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,185.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,318.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $905.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

