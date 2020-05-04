Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by NewFocus Financial Group LLC

NewFocus Financial Group LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 66,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,209,000 after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 1,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,317.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,185.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,318.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

