Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lifted by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.4% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,317.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,185.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,318.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

