Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Lessened by America First Investment Advisors LLC

America First Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 5.1% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in Alphabet by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 66,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 1,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.23.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,317.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $905.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,185.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,318.66. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

