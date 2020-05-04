America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 47.78%. The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

America First Multifamily Investors stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average is $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $306.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%.

In other America First Multifamily Investors news, CEO Chad L. Daffer acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $37,830.00. Also, CIO Kenneth Rogozinski acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $34,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,500 shares of company stock worth $89,640. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.