American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Buckingham Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

AAL opened at $9.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.76. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $34.99.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -12.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,433 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the airline’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,707 shares of the airline’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its position in American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 34,241 shares of the airline’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,910 shares of the airline’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

